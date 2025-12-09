WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: John Cena’s last match, WWE Champion vs. NXT Champion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s last match

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

-World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater in a non-title match

-Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Powell’s POV: The tag team match was added to the card during Monday’s Raw. Gunther beat LA Knight to win The Last Time Is Now tournament to earn the right to face Cena in his final match. WWE will hold a two-hour countdown show on Saturday at 5CT/6ET, and there will also be a post show. Join me for my live review as Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET.