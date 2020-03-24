Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches listed for tonight’s AXS TV show (no spoilers)

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havoc in the Undead Realm.

-Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin and Taya Valkyrie.

-Moose vs. Chase Stevens.

-Rhino and Sabu vs. Jake Crist and Dave Crist.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

