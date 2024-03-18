Becky Lynch visited the White House on St. Patrick’s Day

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE star Becky Lynch was a guest at the White House on Sunday. Lynch posted several photos on Instagram, including one with U.S. President Joe Biden (see photos below).
Powell’s POV: Lynch and Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were among the White House guests for St. Patrick’s Day. Lynch will go from the White House on Sunday to working a Last Woman Standing match on tonight’s Raw.
View this post on Instagram
Be the first to comment