Becky Lynch visited the White House on St. Patrick’s Day

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Becky Lynch was a guest at the White House on Sunday. Lynch posted several photos on Instagram, including one with U.S. President Joe Biden (see photos below).

Powell’s POV: Lynch and Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were among the White House guests for St. Patrick’s Day. Lynch will go from the White House on Sunday to working a Last Woman Standing match on tonight’s Raw.