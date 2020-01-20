ICW Fight Club taping results: Stevie Boy vs. Ravie Davie for the ICW Championship, Davey Boy and Stevie Boy vs. Ravie Davie and Zander, Leyton Buzzard vs. TK Cooper for the ICW ZeroG Title, Kasey vs. Angel Hayze

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ICW Fight Club taping

January 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland at The Garage

Results courtesy of Insane Championship Wrestling

1. Stevie Boy fought Ravie Davie ended in a no contest in a ICW World Heavyweight Championship match.

2. Michael May defeated Kieran Kelly by submission

3. “The Nine9” Dickie Divers and Jack Morris defeated “The Kings of Catch” Lewis Girvan and Aspen Faith.

4. Liam Thomson beat Jason Reed (w/Coach Trip).

5. Krobar (w/Stevie James) defeated Lou King Sharp (w/Krieger) in a Deathmatch.

6. Leyton Buzzard defeated TK Cooper to retain the ICW ZeroG Title.

7. Luca de’ Pazzi eliminated Andy Wild to win a six-man elimination match that also featured Andy Wild, Kez Evans, Alexander Dean, Kid Fite, BT Gunn. Gunn will enter the Square Go! match at No. 1, Fite will enter the match at No. 5, Dean will enter at No. 10, Evans will enter at No. 15, and Wild will enter at No. 20.

8. Kasey defeated Angel Hayze.

9. “The Bucky Boys” Davey Boy and ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy (w/The Wee Man) defeated “The Young Team” Ravie Davie and Zander.

The next show is February 1 in Glasgow, Scotland at The Garage, and February 2 at The 9th Annual Square Go, SWG3.



