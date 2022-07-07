MLW coming to beIN SPORTS XTRA

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that its programming will stream on beIN SPORTS XTRA.

(MIAMI, FL) — beIN SPORTS and Major League Wrestling have announced an agreement for MLW content to broadcast on its free streaming and over-the-air channel beIN SPORTS XTRA. MLW will air on beIN SPORTS XTRA on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT beginning on July 8, with its linear premiere 24 hours later on beIN SPORTS.

A free, 24/7 English language LIVE sports, news, analysis and highlights channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA brings everyone closer to the game.

beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming services such as Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, KlowdTV, TiVo, Vizio, XUMO TV, and more as well as on over-the-air television stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, Atlanta, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others. For a full list of providers and markets, visit beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

“This partnership builds on our four-year relationship with beIN and will help drive awareness and give our fans the ability to access MLW content on multiple platforms,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “MLW on beIN SPORTS XTRA gives viewers access to MLW for free via streaming services as well as on over-the-air television in major markets, like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas.”

Powell’s POV: Unlike the regular beIN Sports app, beIN SPORTS XTRA is free. I tried it on Roku and it’s merely a live stream rather than app with replay capabilities.