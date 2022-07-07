Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels for the X Division Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim

-Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel

-PCO vs. Black Taurus

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Final Resolution 2011 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on CM Punk. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Gisele Shaw vs. Alisha. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.