MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Timothy Thatcher vs. Brian Pillman Jr. in an Opera Cup tournament semifinal match.

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. “Spirit Squad” Ken Doane and Mike Mondo for the MLW Tag Titles.

-The recruitment of Gino Medina continues.

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



