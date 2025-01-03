WWE Smackdown results (1/3): Powell’s live review of Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade in a non-title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,323)

Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

Aired live January 3, 2025 on USA Network

[Hour One] A shot aired of the city skyline while Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the first three-hour Smackdown (BOO!!!) and the first of 2025. Cole set up a replay of last week’s developments in the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens feud. Corey Graves joined Cole on commentary…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia. Cole hyped Cody vs. Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Cody told the Phoenix crowd that he would normally ask what they want to talk about, but he thinks they all want to talk about the same thing. Cody said WWE is on the cusp of changing everything. He said it starts with Smackdown going three hours in Phoenix and then Raw moving to Netflix.

Cody said he’s not cleared to wrestle because of the attack by Owens. Cody said Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis and management are worried that he’s on the show in the first place, but he said the Royal Rumble is roughly a month away. Cody was interrupted by entrance music.

Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Cole mentioned that the transfer window is in effect and assumed McIntyre was there to talk about the possibility of going to Smackdown at some point.

Once in the ring, McIntyre went face to face with Cody and then hugged him. Cody froze while McIntyre embraced him. McIntyre told Cody that he wasn’t there to hurt him, he was there to help him.

McIntyre said Cody was about to screw up his life’s work. McIntyre said they have the best wrestlers in company history and Cody is the quarterback of it all. McIntyre said Owens is running around with a replica title belt “like these idiots in the crowd” pretending he’s a world champion.

McIntyre said they are promoting Owens as a world champion on live events. McIntyre said he could tell that Cody needed a friend and someone to watch his back. Cody cut off McIntyre and asked about him being there to help him. McIntyre said he always tells the truth.

Cody listed the positive things he could say about McIntyre, but he said he doesn’t believe him. Cody said he could feel the tension and invited McIntyre to cut to the chase by throwing hands on the spot.

McIntyre reiterated that he was there to help Cody, not hurt him. McIntyre went to the apron and said one more thing. McIntyre dropped to the floor and then told Cody that he needs to watch his back.

Kevin Owens attacked Cody from behind. Cody fought back while Cole recalled that Cody wasn’t medically cleared to compete due to an injured neck. Referees and producers ran out for the weekly pull apart brawl. Owens was taken to the floor and headed to the stage while Cody remained in the ring and sold some neck pain…

Cole once again touted the show being three hours in length and they hyped the show’s main event while a shot aired of The Bloodline walking backstage. A separate shot aired of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi, and then of WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax.

Andrade was shown walking backstage while Cole hyped his non-title match with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for after the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I won’t believe Cole no matter how many times he tries to make it seem like Smackdown expanding to three hours is a positive. Anyway, McIntyre interrupting Cody was a nice surprise. McIntyre technically shot straight by telling Cody that he needs to watch his back, but it also left me wondering if he and Owens could be working together.

Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance followed by Andrade. Footage aired of Nakamura beating Andrade in a Smackdown match back in November. The broadcast team also acknowledged Nakamura winning his match on the Pro Wrestling Noah show that was held in Tokyo on January 1…

1. U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade in a non-title match. Andrade dropkicked Nakamura off the apron early in the match. Andrade followed up with a moonsault onto Nakamura at ringside. [C]

Andrade hit double knees in the corner for a near fall. Andrade hit a spinning back elbow for another near fall. Andrade placed Nakamura on the top turnbuckle and then joined him on the ropes. Nakamura stuffed a superplex and then DDT’d Andrade on top of the ring post casing. Nakamura followed up with a Kinshasa and scored the pin.

U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade in 9:15 in a non-title match.

After the match, LA Knight ran to the ring where he ducked a belt shot. Knight took Nakamura down and threw punches at him. Knight went for his BFT finisher, but Nakamura avoided and exited the ring.

Knight got a mic and accused Nakamura of stealing his title. Knight spoke about taking the title back. Cole said Knight is in a better place than he was when he lost the U.S. Championship to Nakamura…

Powell’s POV: A solid non-title win for Nakamura with a post match angle that made it clear that Knight is trying to regain his championship. This seems to suggest that Knight won’t be moving to Raw via the transfer window.

Apollo Crews was walking backstage when he was approached by “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. They referred to Crews as “Apollo Stooge” and told him that snitches get stitches.

“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Humberto showed up and confronted Prince and Wilson while Crews made his exit. Angel and Humberto grabbed Prince and Wilson by the collar and backed them into some production crates.

Nick Aldis and others arrived to break things up. Aldis told Prince and Wilson that they should stick around so they could have a chat… [C]

Powell’s POV: Hey, this three hour thing won’t be so bad if Aldis dedicates the third hour of the show to Pretty Deadly: The Musical.

An ad aired for Raw debuting on Netflix…

Backstage, Aldis questioned Pretty Deadly about accusing Los Garza of attacking The Street Profits. WWE Tag Team Titles

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa showed up. Gargano questioned why Aldis took the word of Crews over “these two fine gentlemen.” Aldis said he didn’t know what they were all up to, but they were on thin ice.

Gargano told Prince and Wilson that they would be great number one contenders. Gargano said they have a title match against the Motor City Machine Guns later in the show. He stressed that it’s very important that he and Ciampa leave Phoenix as tag team champions…

2. Michin vs. Piper Niven (w/Chelsea Green). Both entrances were televised. Cole recalled Michin beating Niven in the U.S. Title tournament. Michin performed an early huracanrana at ringside. Michin was distracted by Green, which led to Niven hitting a Sidewalk Slam. [C]

Cole noted that there were over 11,000 in attendance. Michin avoided a cannonball in the corner and then hit one of her own. Michin shook her ass to taunt Green while Cole flipped out and yelled, “You go, Michin.” Cole was all excited because Michin told him the name of the dance move.

Niven stuffed Eat Defeat and then hit a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Niven went to the ropes for a splash, but Michin put her feet up. Michin connected with Eat Defeat and scored the pin…

Michin defeated Piper Niven in 7:25.

Powell’s POV: WWE creative has lost their way when it comes to their use of heavies. Raquel Rodriguez has been used as a setup wrestler for Liv Morgan, and now Niven appears to be in the same role for Green.

Paul Heyman was shown walking backstage. He stopped and walked around a metal detector… An ad aired for John Cena’s farewell tour starting on Monday’s Raw on Netflix… [C]

A Naomi video package aired. She said she wants to be a living reminder that we don’t have to live life the way we’ve been told. She spoke of being led by the dreams in our heart. She said she changes the environment around her. Naomi said she is the glow…

[Hour Two] Cole hyped Naomi challenging Nia Jax for the WWE Championship for later in the show, and Graves hyped the six-man tag main event…

Paul Heyman stood in the ring and introduced himself. He said he was there to set the record straight. He said we wound find out on Monday who is the real Tribal Chief. Heyman said he and Roman Reigns taught Sikoa how to become Tribal Chief when the time came that Reigns was ready to step down.

Heyman said that after lusting for ten years for revenge on Seth Rollins, Reigns could not turn down that lust and finally got revenge. Heyman said that to the “massive credit” of Cody Rhodes, he took advantage of that blind spot and got a 1-2-3 on Reigns.

Heyman said that’s when Sikoa stole the Ula Fala from Roman’s bag. “That twisted son of a bitch did not earn that Ula Fala, he stole it from Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. He added that Sikoa got rid of him and Jimmy Uso because they won’t acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief.

Heyman said Sikoa brought in a band of filthy animals who don’t belong in pro wrestling. Heyman said Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa aren’t welcome in the United States, and Jacob Fatu who isn’t even welcome outside the United States prison system.

Heyman said Sikoa got those men because “none of us” were ever going to acknowledge Sikoa. Heyman said Reigns will face Sikoa in Tribal Combat. He said there are no rules other than there must be a winner. Heyman promised that Reigns will be the winner.

Solo Sikoa made his entrance dressed in a suit and the Ula Fala before Heyman could exit the ring. Sikoa entered the ring and looked at Heyman, who said he wanted Sikoa to know that he was about ten seconds away from pissing in his pants. Fans laughed.

Heyman recalled Sikoa having him put through a table at Madison Square Garden the last time he refused to acknowledge him as Tribal Chief. Heyman said if he even blinks wrong, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga would come out.

Sikoa held his hand out in Roman Reigns style for the microphone. Heyman took a step back, but they presented him with the microphone. “He had no choice,” Cole said. A loud “Solo sucks” chant broke out. Sikoa told the Phoenix crowd to acknowledge him, which drew loud boos.

Sikoa said it was time for Heyman to acknowledge the truth. He recalled that Heyman owes CM Punk a favor. Sikoa said he would do Heyman a favor. Sikoa said he needs someone to hold the Ula Fala during his match with Reigns, and he needs that person to never disrespect him, his family, or the Ula Fala.

Sikoa said that if Reigns beats him in Tribal Combat, Heyman will put the Ula Fala around his neck. Sikoa said he would then acknowledge Reigns as Tribal Chief. An “OTC” chant broke out.

Sikoa said that when he beats Reigns, Heyman will put the Ula Fala around his neck and then everyone will know that he owns it and Heyman. Sikoa said Heyman will be his Wiseman forever and Reigns will have to acknowledge him. Sikoa gave the microphone back to Heyman, who set it down and then exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: This was a quality segment. Heyman has done an excellent job of putting over the danger of Solo Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline.

“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin were featured in a promo video. Sabin spoke about being betrayed by Johnny Gargano. Shelley said it made them realize that there will be wolves in sheep’s clothing wherever they go. Shelley said it took them three matches to win the WWE Tag Team Titles to start with and it will take them one match to get them back…

WWE Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their entrance heading into a break… [C] Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin made their entrance…

3. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The broadcast team spoke about Gargano’s history on the Cleveland independent scene. Graves mentioned a few of the area’s wrestlers and said people should ask them about Gargano while accusing him of using people. Sabin hit an early suicide dive on Gargano and Ciampa heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

The challengers hit stereo dives onto the champions at ringside. Shelley came up selling one of his knees. The Guns hit a series of strikes and Gargano and Shelley had him pinned, but Ciampa broke it up. Both teams hit a series of kicks that resulted in all four men staying down for a moment.

The Guns took control and set up for their Skull & Bones finisher. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson showed up at ringside and distracted the challengers, which led to DIY getting a near fall.

Los Garza ran out and chased Pretty Deadly around ringside. The Guns put the champions in simultaneous Border City Stretches, which Cole said Gargano stole and renamed Gargano Escape. Garza chased Wilson into the ring and speared him onto the wrestlers in the match, which led to the referee calling off the match.

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to a no-contest in 11:00 in an WWE Tag Team Title match.

Powell’s POV: All (half) jokes about the new length of Smackdown aside, I really hope it leads to bigger and better things for the tag team division. This was a nice start. The finish was unsatisfying, but the goal was to extend the Guns chase to regain the tag titles.

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax spoke with Candice LeRae and mentioned that Tiffany Stratton was nowhere to be found. LeRae said Stratton complicates things and asked if she remembered what happened with the tag team titles. Jax said she did, then told LeRae to make sure Bianca Belair stays out of her way. “Anything you need,” LeRae said…

Cole and Graves hyped the women’s championship match and the six-man tag main event… A Raw on Netflix graphic was shown… [C]

Sami Zayn was shown walking backstage when Carmelo Hayes approached him. Hayes claimed he would have beaten Zayn had it not been for Braun Strowman getting involved. Hayes said they could run it back.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso showed up behind Hayes and asked if there was a problem. Hayes said no. The Usos walked around Hayes and stood by Zayn and then asked the question again. Hayes walked away while Zayn was jokingly asked him to say more.

The Usos told Zayn to comb his hair. The Usos stared walking through the backstage area. Kevin Owens showed up and bumped shoulders with Jey, who said he thinks Owens needs to watch where he’s going. Owens said he thinks Jey needs to watch his back…

The broadcast team recapped the opening segment involving Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens, which included McIntyre telling Cody that he needed to watch his back…

Nick Aldis caught up with Cody Rhodes backstage and asked if he was okay. Cody assured him that he was. Aldis said Cody talked him into the ladder match and now seems hellbent on not making it to the Royal Rumble.

Aldis asked Cody to think about the big picture, his future, and the company’s future. Rhodes said Aldis is actually a good boss. Cody said Aldis is the boss and he is the champion.

Cody said it’s the most important week in WWE history. He said that while Aldis has the right to put him on the shelf until the Rumble or to send him on media appearances or to sign autographs, he has the right to call his shots. Cody said if he sees Kevin Owens or someone who looks like him, he will drop that person on sight…

Powell’s POV: Let that be a warning to all husky dudes who have beards and dark hair.

Naomi and Bianca Belair made their entrance… [C] Cole listed some of the major WWE events that Phoenix has hosted. The “signs of the night” bit took place… Nia Jax and Candice LeRae made their entrance…

4. Nia Jax (w/Candice LeRae) vs. Naomi (w/Bianca Belair) for the WWE Women’s Championship. Lilian Garcia delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Naomi set up for a springboard move from the apron when Jax headbutted her to the floor. Cole reminded viewers that the show is now three hours in length. [C]

Jax put Naomi down with a swinging uranage for a near fall. Naomi used a victory roll to get a two count. Jax came right back and set up Naomi for an Annihilator, but Naomi popped up and kicked Jax off the ropes. Naomi followed up with a split leg drop for a near fall.

Naomi clotheslined Jax over the top rope and then hit her with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Naomi hit a springboard enzuigiri. Naomi ducked a clothesline and then performed a Samoan Drop for a near fall.

[Hour Three] Jax cut off Naomi while she was setting up for a move and then tied her up in a tree of woe and slammed her hip into Naomi. Jax followed up with a second rope leg drop for a near fall.

Jax went for the Annihilator, but Naomi moved. Naomi used a tornado DDT to get another near fall. Naomi used her legs to drive Jax’s head onto the mat and got yet another near fall. Naomi showed frustration over not getting the pin. [C]

Naomi caught Jax in a submission hold. LeRae caused a distraction by climbing onto the apron. Belair pulled LeRae down and worked her over at ringside while Cole noted that Jax had escaped the submission hold. Jax went to the floor and threw her title belt at Belair and then ran her into the ring steps.

Jax dragged Naomi to the corner and went to the ropes, but Naomi popped up and threw a kick at Jax. Naomi joined Jax on the ropes. Jax scooped her up for a powerslam, but Naomi countered so that she flipped onto Jax when they hit the mat.

Tiffany Stratton ran out with the Money in the Bank contract and a referee. Stratton gave the briefcase to the referee, but then she pushed him over the barricade and into the timekeepers area. Stratton hit Naomi with the briefcase. Jax followed up with an Annihilator and then pinned Naomi…

Nia Jax defeated Naomi in 19:35 to retain the WWE Championship.

After the match, Jax, LeRae, and Stratton posed in the ring. Graves said they look like a cohesive unit and a royal court. Jax attacked Naomi and went to the ropes. Stratton hit Jax from behind with the briefcase. Stratton ran LeRae through the ropes and into the ring post.

Belair entered the ring after Stratton went to ringside and hit a KOD on Jax. Stratton pulled Belair out of the ring and tossed her over the broadcast table. Stratton gave her briefcase to the referee and said she was cashing in.

5. Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. Stratton hit the Pretties Moonsault Ever and scored the pin.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax in roughly 0:05 to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Jax and Naomi had a quality match that presumably went longer than it would have if this were still a two-hour show. Stratton saving Jax during her title defense against Naomi only to cash in on her moments later was a lot of fun.

The broadcast team recapped Stratton winning the WWE Women’s Championship. Cole said it was the first time in six years that there’s been a cash-in of a MITB contract on Smackdown in six years. Cole said Stratton is the fifth woman to win her first main roster major championship by cashing in a MITB contract. Graves said he knows another one and smiled, and then Cole noted that he was referring to Carmella…

A video package aired on Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match. It briskly recapped Reigns being named Tribal Chief, the success of the Bloodline, and Sikoa taking the Ula Falla and starting his own version of the Bloodline. Cole hyped the match for Monday’s Raw on Netflix premiere…

Solo Sikoa was walking through the backstage area with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga behind him. Fatu yelled about how Sikoa opened his eyes and how he was about to show what happens when you don’t acknowledge the one and only Tribal Chief. Fatu said that when Solo beat Roman’s ass, the entire world will acknowledge Sikoa. The trio made their entrance for the main event… [C]

Cole plugged the special post show that will be hosted by Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett, and Big E on Monday after the Raw on Netflix premiere…

Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed LA Knight, who said he got what he wanted and will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. Championship on next week’s Smackdown in Portland, Oregon…

The Usos and Sami Zayn walked through the concourse and slapped hands with cheering and yeet chanting fans. The trio wore OG Bloodline t-shirts with “Yeet” on the back and made their entrance through the crowd. Zayn was introduced as Sami Uso. The Bloodline exited to ringside and then the babyfaces played to the crowd once they entered the ring. Once all six men were in the ring, the teams brawled. The babyfaces quickly cleared the ring while Cole noted that the match had not officially started… [C]

Powell’s POV: That was definitely a “three-hour Smackdown” extended entrance.

6. “The Bloodline” Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. Charles Robinson was the referee. The match was joined in progress. Sikoa had Zayn down heading into a PIP break. [C]

Graves asked Cole if he knows what happens to lions when they get old. Graves said Cole doesn’t know because lions don’t get old, they get taken out. He said Solo taking the Ula Fala fits in with the law of the jungle. Nice lines.

The heels isolated Zayn until he hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Sikoa. Zayn made the hot tag to Jey, who then worked over Tonga, who also tagged in. Jimmy made a blind tag and then the Usos threw simultaneous kicks at Tonga in their corner.

Fatu ran in and was clotheslined to the floor by the Usos, and Jimmy went over the top rope with him. Jey performed a neckbreaker on Tonga and covered him for a two count. Fatu roughed up Jimmy at ringside, but Zayn jumped off the ring steps onto Fatu. Sikoa ran Zayn into the ring post.

In the ring, Tonga hit a cool DDT on Jey for a near fall. Fatu tagged in and yelled about acknowledging Sikoa. Jey caught Fatu with a kick and then tagged out. A short time later, Fatu hit a double jump moonsault on Jimmy and had him pinned, but Zayn broke up the pin.

Jimmy drove Fatu into the corner where Jey was able to tag in. Fatu rolled out of the corner, but the Usos hit him with a double superkick, which led to a near fall.

Drew McIntyre walked to ringside without entrance music. Jey hit McIntyre with a suicide dive. Jey went up top and tried to double stomp Fatu, who avoided it. Fatu hit Jey with a popup Samoan Drop for a two count.

Sikoa held out his hand and then Fatu tagged him in. Fatu went for a hip attack on Jey, who moved. Jey speared Fatu. Cole said he didn’t think Jey realized that Sikoa had tagged in. Jey hit Fatu with an Uso Splash, but Sikoa hit Jey with the Samoan Spike and then pinned him.

“The Bloodline” Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga defeated Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn in 18:40 of television time.

Sikoa stood in the middle of the ring and held up his index finger and then Fatu and Tonga did the same. The broadcast team ran through the lineup for the Raw on Netflix premiere to close out the show.

Powell’s POV: A good main event with the obvious choice to have Solo get the win for his team heading into the Tribal Combat match with Roman Reigns. Has Netflix even paid for as much advertising over the years as WWE has given them in the weeks leading up to the Raw premiere?

Overall, the three-hour of Smackdown got off to a good start. The main event was drawn out yet entertaining, and the WWE Women’s Title change was a lot of fun. I will have more to say about Smackdown during my same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Smackdown by grading the show below.