NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 lineup: The full card for the annual Tokyo Dome event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 19, which will be held early Saturday morning (North American time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Takahashi

-David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship

-Douki vs. El Deperado for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

-AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Never Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi in a title vs. title match

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil (Tanahashi must retire if he loses)

-Ren Narita vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Ryohei Oiwa vs. El Phantasmo in a four-way for the NJPW TV Title

-Mayu Iwatani vs. AZM for the IWGP Women’s Championship

-Kevin Knight and Kushida vs. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita vs. TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney in a four-way for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) New Japan Ranbo for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: The pre-show streams early Saturday morning at 1CT/2ET, and the main card streams at 2CT/3ET. The event is available via live via New Japan World and TrillerTV.com. We are unlikely to have live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom, but Chris Vetter’s review should be available on Saturday. Join me on Saturday night at 10CT/11ET for my live review of Wrestle Dynasty from the Tokyo Dome.