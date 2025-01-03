AEW Dynamite rating for the New Year’s Day edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 588,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 574,000 viewership total for last Wednesday’s Christmas night edition. Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last Wednesday’s 0.18 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: This was the first time that AEW programming was simulcast on the Max streaming service. The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 626,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the January 3, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 801,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Worlds End fallout show.