MLW Azteca preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Azteca online show.

-“5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera vs. Aerostar and Drago for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666 in a Tijuana Street Fight.

-Jacob Fatu breaks his silence.

Powell’s POV: Thursday’s show was taped in Tijuana, Mexico at Fausto Gutierrez Auditorium. MLW Azteca streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Azteca audio reviews.