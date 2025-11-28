WWE Survivor Series, WWE Smackdown, and ROH coverage, Rob Conway, Brent Albright, Joel Maximo, Erick Rowan, Summer Rae

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event will be held on Saturday in San Diego, California, at Petco Park. The show includes the men’s and women’s WarGames matches and the penultimate match of John Cena’s career. Join me for my live review as the main card streams on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s WWE Smackdown was taped last Friday in Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena. The show includes a Survivor Series elimination match and two The Last Time Is Now tournament quarterfinal matches. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available the day after the show airs, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Rob Conway is 51.

-Brent Albright is 47.

-Joel Maximo (Julio Ramirez) is 46.

-Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) is 44. He worked as Erick Redbeard outside WWE.

-Former WWE wrestler Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) is 42.