By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT officially advertised Kushida vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for next week’s television show.

Powell’s POV: The match was originally scheduled to take place in late August. Kushida has since revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, which caused the match to be delayed. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday night at 7CT/8ET.