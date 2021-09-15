MLW announces the final Opera Cup tournament entrant

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to name Alex Shelley as the eighth and final entrant in the Opera Cup tournament.

Alex Shelley will make his Major League Wrestling debut Saturday night October 2nd at the 2300 Arena.

Entering the Opera Cup, Alex Shelley is the eighth and final participant. His opening round opponent and full brackets will be revealed in the days ahead.

“Alex is a true fighting artist,” said Court Bauer. “He’s someone I’ve been dying to bring into MLW and the timing is perfect as the Opera Cup is the definitive stage for the grappling genius that is Alex Shelley.”

See Alex Shelley square off alongside seven other participants in the historic 2021 edition of the Opera Cup in Philadelphia.

Powell’s POV: I didn’t expected to see Shelley or Bobby Fish in the tournament, so the Shelley announcement is another nice surprise. The other tournament entrants are Tom Lawlor, Davey Richards, Matt Cross, TJP, Calvin Tankman, and Lee Moriarty.