WWE opening a Pop-Up Store in Los Angeles, includes special merchandise

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following announcement regarding a WWE Pop-Up Store that will be in Los Angeles from February 4-14.

A WWE Pop-Up Store is coming to Los Angeles from Friday, Feb. 4 through Monday, Feb. 14. Don’t miss the biggest collection of WWE merchandise on the west coast when it comes to the corner of corner of Melrose and Fairfax (700 N. Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046)

For two weeks only, fans can shop for exclusive WWE merchandise that is not available anywhere else, not on WWE Shop and not at Raw or SmackDown live events.

Los Angeles-inspired apparel, championship titles, hats and so much more will be available. WWE Pop-Up Store Los Angeles is a cashless store.

Hours of Operation (local time):

Friday 2/4

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 2/5

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/6

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/7

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 2/8

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 2/9

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday 2/10

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 2/11

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 2/12

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/13

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/14

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Powell’s POV: The Super Bowl is in Los Angeles at Sofi Stadium on February 13. The WWE store location is nearly 12 miles away from the stadium.