Kyle O’Reilly on his AEW debut match, how his MMA training helps him in the pro wrestling ring

AEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Kyle O’Reilly

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

On his AEW Dynamite debut: “I think the people were just excited to see me and Adam [Cole] and Bobby [Fish] all together. It wasn’t just like, ‘Oh, there’s Kyle O’Reilly,’ but ‘Oh, there’s Kyle O’Reilly and the three of those dudes are together!’ Whoa!”

On how MMA training helps his in-ring performance: “It was something that made me a better pro wrestler. It made my footwork better. It made my timing better. It made all my strikes and my submission transitions better.”

Other topics include his surprise mid-match appearance in his debut, how it all came together so quickly, the fan reaction, reuniting with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, Red Dragon’s theme music, and why the AEW locker room feels like home, stories from his high school days playing rugby, what inspired him to pursue a career in pro wrestling, why his MMA training is so important to his in-ring performance, and his and Fish’s backstage nicknames, and more.