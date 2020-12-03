Impact Wrestling TV viewership count

What's happening...

December 3, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 166,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show finished 121st with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see Impact crack the top 150 in the Tuesday cable ratings. It will be interesting to see what type of increase the show gets from the big angle that played out on AEW Dynamite with Don Callis hyping the continuation for Tuesday night on Impact Wrestling.

