11/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Over Drive go-home show with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match, PJ Black vs. Black Taurus in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match, Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie, Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Over Drive go-home show with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match, PJ Black vs. Black Taurus in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match, Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie, Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid, and more (17:04)…

Click here for the November 18 Impact Wrestling audio review.

