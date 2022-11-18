What's happening...

11/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Over Drive go-home show with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match, PJ Black vs. Black Taurus in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match, Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie, Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

November 18, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Over Drive go-home show with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match, PJ Black vs. Black Taurus in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match, Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie, Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid, and more (17:04)…

Click here for the November 18 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.