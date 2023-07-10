What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the trial of Roman Reigns

July 10, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.561 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.510 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.69 rating. Tremendous numbers for the latest Bloodline driven episode. The July 8, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.129 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.

