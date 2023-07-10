AEW Rampage ratings for the 100th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 368,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 450,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The show finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The July 8, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.