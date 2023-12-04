AEW Dynamite preview: TNT Title match headlines Wednesday’s show

What's happening...

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland for the TNT Title

-Toni Storm defends the AEW Women’s Championship

-MJF and Samoa Joe vs. The Devil masked men

-Jon Moxley vs. Rush in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Jay White vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. Join up for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

