4/9 AEW live event results: “The House Always Wins” featuring Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against a battle royal winner, Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow in a Street Fight, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Michael Nakazawa, and Konosuke Takeshitaa vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Matt Sydal, and Mike Sydal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW “The House Always Wins” live event

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Results courtesy of Dot Net reader Jeremy Samples

Tony Khan said before the show that he has a love for house shows, and the recording will be kept in his vault until he decides what to do with it.

The first half of the show is being commentated by Eddie Kingston and Tony Schiavone.

1. The Butcher won a Battle Royal to earn a TNT Title shot. Butcher won after sneaking out of the ring and re-entering to eliminate Lance Archer. After the match, Matt Hardy said that if Butcher defeats Darby, he will have an arrangement made for Big Money Matt to be TNT Champion.

2. “The Pinnacle” MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Shawn Spears beat Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Christopher Daniels, and Dante Martin. MJF cut a promo before the match that a beautiful girl in Jacksonville is known as a tourist. Then, said that the Pinnacle would win because they always come out on top. MJF submitted Daniels to win.

3. Jade Cargill beat Reka Tahaka. A squash match.

4. Cody Rhodes beat Aaron Solow in a Street Fight. Before the match, Cody gave his nightmare belt to a kid in the audience. At one point, Cody went into the crowd and grabbed a drink from the kid and threw it at Solow. Other weapons involved in the match were a trash can and steel chair. The match included three CrossRhodes, and then Cody pulled Solow off the mat because he hadn’t introduced a table yet. There was also interference from QT Marshall, but Billy Gunn brawled with him and took him out. Cody suplexed Solow through a table before getting the win. After the match, Cody thanked crowd for all their support of AEW since they have been at Daily’s Place.

Britt Baker DMD cut a promo on the audience in Jacksonville. She said the only thing she hated more than the crowd was the AEW rating system. She said the ratings should be based on popularity, since she had the longest meet and greet line.

5. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent defeated Jack Evans, Angelico, and Max Caster. Cassidy got a great reaction to him and his theme song. Caster came out rapping about having a great crowd here tonight, but added that there were many were virgins. He said he would like to do it with Trent’s mom in the minivan. During the match, Evans challenged Cassidy to a dance off. Caster then challenged Cassidy to a rap battle. Orange responded by putting his hands in his pockets. I can’t do justice to how hilarious this match was in person. Orange hit his drop off of the top rope, but he wasn’t the legal man, so Chucky T and Trent hit their finisher and finished off the match.

6. Eddie Kingston defeated Cezar Bononi. Afterward, Kingston cut a promo about how AEW cared more about their fans than any other company. He also said how much he and everyone appreciated all the support.

7. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, Tay Conti, and Red Velvet beat Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, The Bunny, and Rebel. Conti pinned Rebel.

8. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Sydal, Mike Sydal beat Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Konosuke Takeshitaa, and Michael Nakazawa. Pac submitted Nakazawa. After match, they teased next Wednesday’s match, and the Elite said why wait? The Lucha Brothers ran for them and The Elite deserted the ring.

9. Darby Allin defeated The Butcher to retain the TNT Championship. Allin won with his finisher to retain. After the match, Matt Hardy’s group attacked Darby. Colt Cabana, who was on commentary for the second half with Ricky Starks, laid out Starks and then ran to the ring with the Dark Order to save Darby. Matt Hardy challenged Darby to a TNT title match for Wednesday’s Dynamite.