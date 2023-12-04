NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s go-home show for NXT Deadline

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail vs Kiana James in a Last Chance qualifier for the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey in a Last Chance qualifier for the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin meet face-to-face

-Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend in a six-person tag match

