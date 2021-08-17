NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of the Champions Series conclusion featuring Thom Latimer vs. Trevor Murdoch, Jax Dane vs. Mims, and Sal Rinauro vs. Colby Corino, plus Nick Aldis and Chris Adonis vs. Jeremiah Plunkett and a mystery partner

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NWA TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr (Episode 38)

Taped in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Streamed August 10, 2021 on the FITE TV

The show opened with team captains Nick Aldis and Melina, and Aron Stevens and Taryn Terrell standing at the interview desk on opposite sides of Kyle Davis. Terrell spoke over Stevens. Melina said she had nothing to say. Aldis complained that it’s the Corbin Conspiracy Series… The Powerrr opening aired…

Davis spoke with Kamille and Pope on the interview set about their respective teams. Kamille said she picked the best team possible that would beat Pope’s “weak ass team.” Pope said he had no doubt that his team would come out on top…

The narrator of the Champions Series hyped NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73. He said there would be seven title shots awarded, one for each captain and participant. The title shots can be redeemed any time. The narrator explained that there was strategy in picking the matches on this show…

Powell’s POV: Wait, so there are seven title shots awarded? I rewound Joe Galli’s explanation at the beginning of the previous episode in hopes of making sense of all of this, but I clearly still came away confused. I hope this is making more sense to viewers than it is to me. Anyway, as noted in my last review, I fell be hind on my Powerrr reviews, but I am trying to catch up between now and the upcoming pay-per-view events.

The Team Idol and Kamille team was shown huddled up. Mims told Kyle Davis that they were going with Thom Latimer for the first match. Trevor Murdoch showed and said he was looking forward to it. The narrator said Murdoch would face Latimer in the first round. This want on for a bit longer and they eventually set up the show’s other matches: Jax Dane vs. Mims, and Sal Rinauo vs. Colby Corino…

An ad aired for NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 events in St. Louis…

The broadcast team was Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and guest Nick Aldis. They send things to the ring for the opening match…

1. Thom Latimer (Team Kamille/Idol) vs. Trevor Murdoch (Team Pope/Velvet). Kyle Davis said the match had no time limit and there must be a winner. The teammates were in their respective corners, though Galli pointed out that the Mystery Man was not present with his team. Murdoch used a top rope bulldog to get the win. Aldis vented about his stupid it would be for Murdoch to attempt to challenge him again.

The updated standings graphic was shown. They are still going with points in this round…

Powell’s POV: A good, competitive match to open the show. I’m actually surprised that they didn’t make this the final match of the series, but we’ll see what they have in mind.

An ad aired for the NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 pay-per-view event on August 28-29…

2. Mims (Team Kamille/Idol) vs. Jax Dane (Team Pope/Velvet). The teammates were at ringside. Galli and Storm were on commentary. Galli said it was a must win match for Team Kamille and Idol. Late in the match, Dane went for a corner splash, but Mims moved, and Dane hit his head on the top of the ring post. Mims rolled up Dane and pinned him…

Powell’s POV: This was framed as a big upset, but you had to know Mims was going to win in order to keep the series going.

Kyle Davis introduced Nick Aldis, who was accompanied by Chris Adonis when he joined them on the interview set. Aldis said things didn’t go well in the Champions Series, but he called it the Conspiracy Series anyway. Aldis accused Billy Corgan of moving the goal posts. Aldis complained about his team and heeled on Jeremiah Plunkett.

Aldis had Adonis explain the difference between himself and Plunkett. Adonis also heeled on Plunkett, who walked out and said that Aldis and Adonis are miserable despite their success. Plunkett said he might not be an elitist, but he’s made some good friends. He said one of those friends is a former roommate of Aldis, who said he would team with Plunkett if the heel duo wanted to take it up in the ring.

Shawn Daivari made his entrance and revealed himself as Plunkett’s partner. Daivari was in babyface mode and recalled standing up for Aldis back in his Brutus Magnus days. Daivari said he loves making money, but he’s never once had a chance to compete for a world title. Daivari said Aldis would owe him a title shot if he and Plunkett were victorious. Aldis and Adonis accepted and headed to the ring…

Powell’s POV: Why didn’t anyone point out that Plunkett actually earned the most points of anyone on Aldis’s team in the Champions Series? He picked up a seven-point win in the four-way match between the alternates. Anyway, it’s nice to see Daivari in the NWA, and it’s cool to see him working as a babyface. I’ve actually seen him work as a babyface a lot over the years on the Minnesota independent scene, but he’s typically booked as a heel when he works for national promotions.

3. Nick Aldis and Chris Adonis vs. Shawn Daivari and Jeremiah Plunkett. Galli and Velvet Sky were on commentary. Late in the match, Plunkett picked up a near fall on Aldis while Adonis and Daivari were fighting on the floor. Plunkett went up top and leapt at Aldis, who caught him and applied his Kingsland Cloverleaf for the submission win…

Powell’s POV: I was hoping to get an Aldis vs. Daivari title match on Powerrr, but maybe they’ll still get there. By the way, it feels strange that the final match of the Champions Series coming down to a pair of alternates.

4. Sal Rinauro (Team Kamille/Idol) vs. Colby Corino (Team Pope/Velvet). Teammates for both men were at ringside. Oddly, the Team Captains were not present. Galli and Storm called the match. Rinauro had his shoulder taped. Corino ripped the tape off at one point and targeted the bad shoulder throughout the match. Rinauro eventually rallied and picked up a couple of close near falls. Corino hit Rinauro with a pair of brass knuckles while the referee was shielded and scored the pin.

Afterward, Pope and Velvet Sky came out and applauded Corino before celebrating with their teammates. Corino left the ring and joined the celebration. They all raised their arms together…

The narrator noted that Team Pope and Sky team members Trevor Murdoch, Jennacide, Jax Dane, Mystery Man, and Colby Corino all had title shots. He hyped the pay-per-views and then the credits rolled to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A nice match with Corino dominating until Rinauro made the big comeback. I really thought they were going to go with the feel good win with Rinauro going over.

Well, the Champions Series is over and not a moment too soon. I wanted to like this, but it was hard to follow to the point that I wasn’t sure what was at stake until this episode. And I’m still not sure which title each winner will end up challenging for. I can’t rule out that I missed a good explanation on an earlier episode, but I know I can’t be the only one who was confused by this series. I hope it doesn’t return with the same format.