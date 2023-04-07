WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts VI, MLW Battle Riot (reports needed), Steve DiSalvo, Droz, David Otunga, Sonjay Dutt, Blackjack Mulligan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. The show includes the fallout from WrestleMania 39. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage is live tonight from Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT.

-AEW Battle of the Belts VI is live from is live tonight from Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center and airs immediately after AEW Rampage. The show includes Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico for the AEW International Championship. Stick with Colin’s live review coming out of Rampage. His dual audio review for Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the MLW Battle Riot held this weekend. If you are going to that show or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-MLW Battle Riot will be held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The show is headlined by the 40-man Battle Riot match.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve DiSalvo is 74. He also worked as Steve Strong, The Minotaur, Billy Jack Strong, and went by additional names during his career.

-Darren “Droz” Drozdov is 54.

-David Otunga is 43.

-AEW producer Sonjay Dutt (Retesh Bhalla) is 41.

-The late Blackjack Mulligan (Robert Windham) died on April 7, 2016 at age 73. The Hall of Famer is the father of Barry and Kendall Windham, the father in-law of Mike Rotunda, and the grandfather of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.