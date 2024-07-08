WWE Raw preview: The Money in the Bank fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

-“Damage CTRL” Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter

-Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in a mixed tag match

-Braun Strowman, R-Truth, and The Miz vs. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito

-Pat McAfee returns to color commentary

Powell’s POV: McAfee missed the last two Raw shows due to the death of his father-in-law. Adam Pearce has announced that CM Punk and Drew McIntyre were fined for their actions at Money in the Bank, and McIntyre is suspended indefinitely. Raw will be held in Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.