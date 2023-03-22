3/22 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, The Gunns vs. Top Flight for the AEW Tag Titles, Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match, Sting, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade, Toni Storm vs. Sky Blue, Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 181)

Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

Aired live March 22, 2023 on TBS

The show opened with an Ambulance shown backstage. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega were shown pacing while Matt and Nick Jackson were loaded into an ambulance after being brutally attacked off prior to the show. Page opted to ride in the ambulance with them while Omega stayed behind due to his match with El Hijo del Vikingo later on in the show. Orange Cassidy made his entrance to start the broadcast in the arena for a trios match. He was joined by Darby Allin and Sting. They were followed by Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade.

Footage was shown during the heel entrance of an attack on Darby Allin by The Butcher at the AEW House Rules show over the weekend.

1. Darby Allin, Sting, and Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade (w/Penelope Ford): Orange Cassidy had some low effort face paint that had O and C written on his cheeks. Kip Sabian and Orange Cassidy started the match and cleverly avoided each other for a minute or so. The Butcher tagged in, which prompted Cassidy to bring in Sting. They battled back and forth or a moment, but Sting got the advantage with a lariat and set up for a Scorpion Deathlock.

This caused the match to break down as everyone jumped into the fight. Darby and The Blade fought on the floor, as did Butcher and Orange Cassidy. Sting slowly rolled away from a couple of splash attempts from Sabian to pay tribute to Orange Cassidy. Darby then tagged in and landed a Code Red on Kip for a near fall. With a distraction from Penelope Ford and interference from The Blade, Sabian took control on Darby and landed some kicks…[c]

The heels isolated Darby during the break. Sabian threw Darby into the corner, where he knocked Butcher and Blade off the apron.This led to a hot tag to Cassidy, who landed a slick tornado DDT on Sabian. Butcher and Blade got involved in a clumsy double team Neckbreaker and Powerbomb spot. Sting stared at this from the apron but did not intervene. Sabian made a cover for two, and then taunted the crowd. Cassidy made a tag to Sting behind Cassidy’s back as he was preoccupied by his taunt.

Sting landed some light kicks and then a hard chop to Sabian. He then locked in the Scorpion Deathlock. Butcher and Blade tried to knock him off of the hold, but he held on until the absolutely pummeled him. Darby landed a coffin splash on both Butcher and Blade. Cassidy then got involved and landed a stunner on Sabian and dove on The Blade on the floor. Allin landed a stunner on Sabian and dove onto the Butcher. Sting then got the pinfall after a Scorpion Death Drop.

Sting, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade at 11:18

Darby Allin stared at the Double or Nothing Banner in the arena after the match. We then got a recap of MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah segment last week, and then a video package that highlighted Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Geuvara’s challenge towards MJF. Max told them they needed to earn their shots, and they all promised to do so. The Gunns vs. Top Flight is up next…[c]

My Take: A bit of a clunky opener that never got out of second gear. Cassidy, Sting, and Darby are super popular so in a lot of ways it didn’t matter because the crowd enjoyed everything they did offensively. There was essentially no heat on the heels as nobody had any reason to believe they stood a chance.

A brief video package aired that explained the long delayed El Hijo Del Vikingo and Kenny Omega match. It seemed like it was put together quickly as Excalibur’s voiceover was a bit muted, but it is appreciated. The announce team provided an update from Brandon Cutler, where he accused Blackpool Combat Club of attacking the Young Bucks.

In the arena, Top Flight made their entrance, followed by AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunns.

2. The Gunns (Colten and Austin Gunn) vs. Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) for the AEW Tag Team Championships: Austin started the match with Dante Martin. After a brief faceoff, Dante used his athleticism to launch into a very high flying arm drag. Austin and Darius got involved, and Top Flight quickly clotheslined both Gunns to the floor. After the ref got control again, Dante was Guillotined over the top rope by Austin…[c]

Darius got a hot tag during picture in picture and cleaned house on both Gunns. He landed a German Suplex on Colten and a Spanish Fly on Austin for a near fall. Dante then tagged in and landed a Uranage of sorts on Austin for a near fall. Dante landed a double jump splash on Austin, but Colten jumped in to break it up. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven got involved and distracted Darius late in the match, which allowed The Gunns to hit 3:10 to Yuma for the win.

The Gunns defeated Top Flight at 7:36

After the match, Top Flight chased away Bennett and Taven, and then FTR walked out to challenge The Gunns. Colten told them they were losers that lost all of their belts, and there was nothing they had to offer them that would get them another title shot. Cash offered to never tag again in AEW if they lost, and that still wasn’t good enough. Dax then upped the ante and said they would quit AEW if they lost. Austin confirmed they would leave AEW forever, and Dax confirmed. The Gunns accepted and then spit in FTR’s face.

A video recap was shown of Taya Valkyrie’s debut in AEW, and then went backstage to Jade Cargill with Renee Paquette. Mark Sterling had a contract that barred Taya from using “Jaded” as a finisher. Leila Grey said she would deliver it to her in person on Friday, and challenged her to a match. Renee then said Stokely Hathaway against Hook is up next.

Stokely made his entrance wearing a Pan-African themed outfit. Hook then made his entrance with the FTW Title. Before the bell, Stokely broke the news that he is not medically cleared to compete, and then pre-emptively announced his retirement. He then handed Justin Roberts a Wingstop Receipt that said “He is sick”, who then revealed that to the crowd and rang the bell.

3. Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway: Hathaway ran away into the crowd, but Hook chased him down and tossed him back to the ringside area. He then delivered an exploder suplex on the floor, and tossed Stokely back into the ring. Hook pulled a piece of barricade from under the ring and set it up against the ropes. Hathaway’s crew was shown watching from a Monitor backstage. Stokely used a fire extinguisher to get a shot in. He then grabbed a Chair, but Hook took it from him and cracked him across the back several times.

Hook then applied Redrum and Stokely was already unconscious.

Hook defeated Stokely Hathaway at 2:47

After the match, they scraped Stokely off the mat with a shovel. Adam Cole is up next…[c]

My Take: Well, let the speculation begin about FTR. Hook got his revenge on Stokely that the crowd enjoyed. Hopefully they can find something more interesting for him to do.

Adam Cole made his entrance to a great reaction from the live crowd. He then got a huge ovation and chants as he got in the ring to make his speech. He delivered his storytime line and said we were 7 days away from his in ring return and he feels great. Cole said he’s never been more ready to do what he loves to do and that’s wrestle for AEW. He posed the question of who his opponent is going to be, and that prompted an interruption from Daniel Garcia.

He said it was time for storytime with Daniel Garcia, which prompted “Shut the F up” chants. He said he’s become respected in his absence and a locker room leader. Garcia said he was out there to welcome him back, but put him in place too. He said he’s beaten Starks, Brody King, and Bryan Danielson and main evented more AEW programming than anyone on the roster. He said he’s one of the best Professi…..Sports Entertainers on the planet and asked what made Cole special.

Cole responded that what makes him special is when the bell rings. He said he’s traveled the world and beaten the best and even with time off he’s still Adam Cole Bay Bay. He accepted Garcia’s challenge and said it’s not just a match, it’s a statement and he hopes Garcia realizes what he’s in for. Cole said next week it will be a great night for him and the AEW fans but not so much for Garcia. Cole finished with a “Boom” and both men jawed back and forth as Cole’s music played.

Backstage, Alex Marvelz walked into a locker room with Kenny Omega and Don Callis. Omega insisted he should have gone to the hospital, but Callis told him this could be a blessing in disguise. He said the Bucks will be fine in a few months, and now Kenny can focus on singles competition. Callis said the God of Pro Wrestling is back and he and Vikingo would blow the roof off the place tonight.

In the arena, Jon Moxley made his entrance. He was followed by Dark Order member Stu Grayson. Evil Uno, Jon Silver, and Alex Reynolds accompanied Grayson. Moxley was joined by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

4. Stu Grayson vs. Jon Moxley: Moxley landed some hard chops, and Grayson turned the tables and fired back. The action spilled outside quickly. Moxley tossed a chair at Grayson, but it missed, and the announce team said that he would have been disqualified if it connected. Grayson ended up on the apron, and Moxley landed a shoulder block that sent him into the barricade on the floor…[c]

My Take: A solid promo from Cole and Garcia, and I was happy they got a chance to promote their match ahead of time. I think Cole would do well to dial back on the sing-songy way of speaking he has slightly. It undercuts some of the more serious content of his promos by making it seem like he’s somewhat unserious about it, even though I don’t think that’s the intent.

Grayson and Moxley traded heavy shots as the show returned. Grayson landed a diving elbow strike and a spinebuster of sorts. He then landed a springboard twisting senton and covered for a two count. Stu went up top, but the seconds all had a standoff on the floor. Grayson decided to wipe out Claudio and Wheeler on the floor, and Moxley dove on him through the ropes. Stu recovered and landed a 450 back in the ring, but Moxley kicked out.

Stu got to his feet and set up for his Moonfall finisher, but Moxley flipped out and turned it into a choke. After some position changes Stu powered to his feet and drove Moxley into the bottom turnbuckle with a somersault into the corner. He then avoided a Paradigm Shift and landed a Pele Kick. Grayson went up top again, and Moxley met up him there with an Avalanche Death Rider for the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Stu Grayson at 9:53

After the match, Dark Order entered the ring to prevent a post match attack. The BCC left through the crowd. Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Ricky Starks. He challenged Juice Robinson to show up on Rampage and be a man, because was tired of all the talk without any action. Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue is up next…[c]

My Take: Grayson and Moxley worked hard but the outcome was never in doubt and there wasn’t a whole lot of character development here. I was hoping they might indicate whether the BCC had attacked the Bucks in some way through this match, but it didn’t get touched on.