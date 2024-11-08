What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The latest card for Monday’s show

November 8, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther confronts Damian Priest

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

