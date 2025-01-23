TNA re-signs Frankie Kazarian

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Frankie Kazarian.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed Frankie Kazarian, as first reported by PWInsider.com.

Kazarian has been wrestling professionally since 1998 and made his TNA debut in 2003. He is a 6-time X-Division Champion and 3-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, among other accolades. At Bound for Glory in October 2024, Kazarian won the 20-person Intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet, earning a championship match of his choosing over the next year.

He is married to Traci Brooks, a member of the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Kazarian and the stars of TNA Wrestling are in San Antonio for two live events. The action in the Alamo City on Thursday features a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The TNA stars return to the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Friday, January 24, when all matches will be taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S.

Powell’s POV: Kazarian had a really good 2024 in TNA. He’s always been good in the ring, but he’s been delivering the best mic work of his career ever since he turned heel. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him cash in the Call Your Shot trophy successfully at some point this year to win his first TNA World Championship.