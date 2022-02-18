Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the No Surrender go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 109,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 117,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the .03 rating drawn the previous week. Impact finished 131st in Thursday’s cable ratings after failing to make the top 150 last week. The New Japan Pro Wrestling show that airs after Impact on AXS did not crack the top 150.