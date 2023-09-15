NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Tyler Bate vs. Charlie Dempsey in a Heritage Cup tournament match

-Dani Palmer and Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

-Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.