2/28 AEW Dark results: Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, AR Fox, and Matt Sydal vs. Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay, Adrian Alanis vs. Shane Taylor, Arjun Singh vs. Blake Li, Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie, Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys

March 1, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark (Episode 185)
Taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios
Streamed February 28, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Action Andretti beat Tony Deppen

2. Evil Uno over J Spade

3. Parker Boudreaux beat Joe Ocasio

4. Captain Shawn Dean defeated Invictus Khash

5. Leila Grey over Sahara Seven

6. Willie Mack pinned Joe Keys

7. Shane Taylor defeated Adrian Alanis

8. Lee Moriarty defeated Vary Morales

9. Arjun Singh beat Blake Li

10. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, AR Fox, and Matt Sydal beat Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay

11. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal defeated Jackson Drake, Jay Malachi, and Oliver Sawyer

12. Peter Avalon beat Dean Alexander

13. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen defeated Anthony Henry and JD Drake

