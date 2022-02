CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Sammy Guevara vs. Isiah Kassidy for the TNT Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal for the FTW Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez, and Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno, and more (27:46)…

Click here to stream or download the February 4 AEW Rampage audio review.

