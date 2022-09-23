WWE Smackdown in Salt Lake City, AEW “Grand Slam” Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE live events in California (reports needed), Matt Hardy, Kairi Sane, Stanislaus Zbyszko, Romeo Roselli, Antonio Thomas

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The show includes an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear my same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The special two-hour show includes the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Fort Pierce, Florida at Havert L. Fenn Center tonight. NXT does not list lineups for their live events.

-NXT is in Citrus Springs, Florida at Citrus Springs on Saturday.

-WWE is in Vancouver, British Columbia at Pacific Coliseum with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

-WWE is in Stockton, California at Stockton Arena with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight.

-WWE is in Fresno, California at Save Mart Center with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matt Hardy is 48.

-Romeo Roselli (Johnny Roselli) is 42.

-Antonio Thomas (Thomas Matera) is 42.

-Kairi Sane (Kaori Housako) is 34.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) died on September 23, 1967 at age 88.