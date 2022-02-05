NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Clark Connors vs. TJP.

-“Roppongi Rush” Rocky Romero and Lio Rush vs. “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson.

-Yuya Uemura vs. Brody King

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sundays.