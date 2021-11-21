WWE Survivor Series results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns vs. Big E, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, RKBro vs. The Usos, and Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in champion vs. champion matches, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown in Survivor Series elimination matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Survivor Series

Aired November 21, 2021 live on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view

Aired live from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center



WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show match result: Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated U.S. Champion Damian Priest by DQ in 9:25 in a non-title match.

The show opened with a video package that mixed in a lot of footage from The Rock’s Red Notice… Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and noted that there were 15,120 fans in attendance. A video package set up the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match…

1. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee were on commentary. The bell rang and both wrestlers went at one another with punches. Flair clipped Lynch’s knee. Lynch came right back with a Disarmer attempt that Flair avoided. Lynch kicked Flair, who responded by spearing her and then threw punches at her.

Lynch and Flair rolled to ringside where Lynch shoved Flair into the ring post. Lynch returned tot he ring while Flair recovered. Flair returned to the ring and took offensive control with a kick to the back of Lynch’s head. Flair looked at the booing crowd, then slammed Lynch’s head into the mat repeatedly. Flair taunted the crowd again, then went for a kick that Lynch ducked on the apron. Flair caught her with a knee as she tried to climb between the ropes. Flair ran Lynch into the ring post.

Flair went up top for her moonsault, but Lynch recovered and shoved her off the top rope to the floor below. Back in the ring, Lynch and Flair traded slaps, then Flair put Lynch down with a clothesline. Flair mounted Lynch and hit her several times, then covered her for just a one count. Flair laughed. Lynch caught Flair with an elbow, but Flair returned the favor and then threw chops and forearms in the corner until the referee pulled her off.

Lynch made another play for her finisher, but Flair rolled her up, then powered her up and slammed her down. Flair covered Lynch for a near fall. Flair laughed again. Lynch went for the Disarmer again, but Flair avoided it. Lynch put Flair in the corner and hit her with punches, kicks, and a big slap. Lynch set up for an exploder, but Flair avoided it and performed the move herself. Flair kipped up and played to the crowd while Cole said she’s one of the greatest athletes to ever appear in a WWE ring.

Flair went up top and went for her moonsault, which Lynch avoided. Flair landed on her feet and then performed a standing moonsault and got a two count. Cole said Flair was getting frustrated. Lynch eventually battled back with a series of strikes and then rolled Flair into an armbar. Lynch transitioned into a pin for a two count. Lynch hit Flair with a series of uppercuts. Flair came right back with an elbow and then covered Lynch for another two count. Lynch struggled to get up while Flair told her to run away.

Flair blasted Lynch with a big boot and covered her for another near fall. Flair barked at the referee while showing frustration. Flair a figure four, but Lynch avoided it and came right back with an inverted DDT for a near fall. Lynch went up top and went for a leg drop, but Flair moved. Both women stood up and Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam and had the pin, but Flair put her foot over the bottom rope. McAfee said Flair had the ring IQ of “100,000 million.” Graves said that’s not a thing.

Lynch put Flair in a figure four. Flair and Lynch traded strikes, then Flair rolled it over and had to break the hold because she was in the ropes. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Lynch ended up on the apron and was sent to ringside by a big boot. Flair went up top and performed her moonsault, which missed by enough that Cole had to say she didn’t get all of it. Flair rolled Lynch back inside the ring and covered her for a near fall. Flair put Lynch in her own Disarmer submission hold. Lynch reached the ropes to break the hold. Flair laughed.

Flair rolled up Lynch and held the ropes while pinning her, but the referee spotted it. Lynch returned the favor by rolling up Flair and holding the ropes, but the referee missed it and made the three count.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in 18:15 in a non-title match.

After the match, Lynch taunted Flair, who laughed. Lynch celebrated her win while Flair smirked as she headed to the back…

Powell’s POV: A very good match with a weak finish. I assume we’ll be getting more of those tonight as they try to protect the various champions. It’s really just another reason to do away with the brand vs. brand gimmick for Survivor Series. That said, it really was a hell of a match and the tension between them made this feel must see. I liked the way that Lynch watched the referee to make sure he couldn’t see her before she grabbed the rope.

Highlights aired of The Rock making his debut 25 years ago as Rocky Maivia at Survivor Series at MSG… A Drew McIntyre video package aired… An ad aired for NXT WarGames…

2. “Team Raw” Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory vs. “Team Smackdown” Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus in a Survivor Series elimination match. Jimmy Smith, Pat McAfee, and Byron Saxton called the match.