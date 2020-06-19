AEW issues statement regarding Jimmy Havoc, will evaluate his status following rehab

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jimmy Havoc (James Mcahren).

“We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. We are aware of various reports related to Jimmy. We are evaluating his status with the company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation.”

Powell’s POV: There were several #speakingout stories related to Havoc’s mental health status and the way he treated himself and others. The stories I read were disturbing in some cases, with at least one case alleging that he threatened to take his own life. While I certainly feel for those affected by his actions, I sincerely wish him the best when it comes to addressing his mental health and substance issues.