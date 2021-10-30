NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s New Japan World show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki.
-Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori.
-Fred Rosser and Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight and JR Kratos.
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.
