CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricky Starks and Big Bill, FTR vs. Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Titles, Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Title, and more (40:44)…

Click here for the September 16 AEW Collision audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.