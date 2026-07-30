TNA Impact results (7/30): Powell’s review of Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Championship, Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch for the TNA International Championship

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,150)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center

Simulcast live July 30, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] Impact opened with a highlight package and then the standard opening aired… Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt were on commentary. Ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell delivered the introductions for the opening match…

Powell’s POV: I covered AEW Collision tonight since it started an hour before Impact, so I’m covering this show on delay. I’ll be speeding through commercial breaks whenever possible, so I won’t be keeping match times tonight.

1. Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa vs. X Division Champion Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards). Hannifan said last week’s show was the highest-rated Impact in eight years. He thanked the fans, including those who have supported the company for the last 24 years. Slater and Sosa performed simultaneous dives on opposite sides of the ring before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Sosa dropped Alexander with a kick. He set up for one of his signature moves, but Eddie cut him off with an elbow. Slater dropped Eddie with a kick. Sosa dropped Alexander with a Headshot and then hit the same move on Eddie. Slater, who was the legal man, hit Alexander with a Swanton 450 and got the three count.

Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa beat X Division Champion Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards.

Afterward, Slater took the mic and called Alexander a bum. Slater said it was unlucky how many times Alexander got lucky and pinned him in tag matches. Slater said he got his revenge and pinned the X Division Champion. Slater called for a title shot and said they would have it in a cage match at the Lockdown pay-per-view…

Powell’s POV: An action-packed opening tag match. I’m not crazy about Lockdown’s all-cage match format, but Alexander vs. Slater has reached a point where it won’t feel out of place inside a cage.

TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali was seated at a table with a bunch of security behind him. John Skyler entered the room and said he heard Ali wanted to see him. Ali told him to get every member of Order 4 in the room. Skyler turned and went face-to-chest with Mila Moore. Skyler turned back to Ali and said he had no idea what Ali just told him. Ali told him to get out. Ali told Moore to tell the rest of Order 4 that they needed to be at ringside and they couldn’t get involved in his match with Jason Hotch no matter what…

The broadcast team hyped some upcoming matches… [C]

The Concierge stood backstage with Mr. Elegance and hyped up Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance about their Knockouts Title match. He said they were also going after the Knockouts TV Title. He said they will be the Empire of Elegance. Heather asked what would happen if she and M had to meet in the finals of the Knockouts TV Title tournament. He tried to shift their focus back to the Knockouts Tag Team Titles…

Powell’s POV: I’ve been saying for the last couple of weeks in my TNA Impact audio reviews that I’d be all for a Heather vs. M finals. They have worked against one another on the independent scene as Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee. TNA has gotten a lot out of The Elegance Brand. It feels like it’s time for both women to transition away from the gimmick.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt spoke about Rebel (a/k/a Tanea Brooks) being diagnosed with terminal ALS. Highlights of Rebel from her TNA days were shown. Hannifan encouraged viewers to check out IamALS.org…

Powell’s POV: It’s great that TNA is getting involved in supporting Rebel. AEW is holding a benefit show in her honor in September. It’s been nice to see so many people come together to support Rebel, who was dealt a terrible hand, yet has handled it with class. She is truly an inspiration.

Entrances for the next match took place, and then the brackets for the Knockouts TV Title tournament were shown…

2. Thea Hail vs. Indi Hartwell in a quarterfinal tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title. Hail targeted Hartwell’s left arm. Hartwell eventually broke free and threw a couple of weak clotheslines. Hail went for a Kimura while grapevining Hartwell, who slammed her to the mat and got a two count.

Hail came right back with a top rope crossbody block. Hail performed a senton and then went for her springboard backsplash from the bottom rope, but Hartwell avoided it. Hartwell shoved Hail into the corner and hit her Hurts Donut finisher for the win.

Indi Hartwell defeated Thea Hail to advance to the semifinals of the Knockouts TV Title tournament.

The updated brackets showed that Hartwell will face M by Elegance in the semifinals…

Powell’s POV: Ouch. Hail and Hartwell are typically popular babyfaces, but you wouldn’t know that from watching this match. Rather than pick sides, the fans sat on their hands for most of the match. The wrestlers didn’t help the situation by working at such a slow pace. There are odd stretches where the audio cuts out at random times for a few seconds. While Philly fans have never been shy about dropping F-bombs, I don’t think this is a case of the sound being muted for censoring.

Backstage, AJ Francis had a hat of money. He solicited money to help with Expressions’ medical bills. He was annoyed that some random guys only contributed $40. Francis approached Rich Swann and BDE for a contribution. “Man, shut your bald-headed ass up,” BDE said before walking away. Swann looked Francis up and down and said, ‘Your big, bald ass,” and then followed BDE. Francis made the obvious point that Swann is also bald…

Powell’s POV: The bald hate epidemic continues to grow throughout pro wrestling. It’s bad enough that my bald brothers are regularly the butt of jokes, but now we have bald-on-bald insults from Swann. Say it ain’t so, Rich. Hell, even Paul Levesque has apparently been shamed (or something) into growing hair again. I’m calling on Steve Austin and Goldberg to Stunner and Spear all of these haters and restore the pride of my follically challenged friends!!!

KC Navarro was shown walking backstage while Hannifan said he would appear after the break… [C]

KC Navarro was in the ring and yelled to the Philadelphia crowd to start. Navarro, who wore a black armband with “Uncle” on it, recalled losing his TNA World Championship match last week. He said nobody was harder on him than he was. He said for a moment he felt like he didn’t belong in TNA. He said he thought about everything he’d been through, including losing his home as a child and losing his uncle recently. He thought about the kids who bullied him and said he’d never been anything and wondered if they were right.