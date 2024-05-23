TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven for a shot at the X Division Title

-TNA Tag Team Champions Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Hardy and Ryan Nemeth in a non-title match

-Jordynne Grace vs. Marti Belle for the Knockouts Title

-Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET.