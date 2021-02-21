WWE Elimination Chamber lineup (updated with a change and the Kickoff Show match): Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, Elimination Chamber match for an immediate shot at the WWE Universal Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held today in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against the Elimination Chamber winner.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber match for a WWE Universal Championship match.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. TBA in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-(Kickoff Show) John Morrison vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet vs. Elias in a four-way for a spot in the U.S. Championship match.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced that Keith Lee is out of the U.S. Championship match. His spot will be filled by the winner of the four-way match on the Kickoff Show. WWE finally pulled the Asuka vs. Lacey Evans match from the WWE website lineup. Join me for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members, and the Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast will return on Monday at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net.