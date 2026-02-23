Jackie Redmond’s WWE return date following her work at the Winter Olympics

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWW will be without a regular backstage interviewer during tonight’s Raw. Jackie Redmond announced via social media that she won’t be at tonight’s show. Redmond, who is traveling after working the Winter Olympics, wrote that she would not be able to arrive on time for Raw. Redmond added that she will be at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Check out her tweets below or follow her social media page.

Powell’s POV: Redmond conducted hockey interviews for Eurosport during the Winter Olympics. Many of her interviews were pulled from Twitter/X due to a copyright issue. Fortunately, they are still available on her Instagram page. I included one cool moment below that she had with an emotional Team USA center, Jack Eichel, after the team’s gold medal win on Sunday.

Speaking of which, I was up bright and early for Sunday morning’s incredible gold medal game. I watched the Miracle on Ice when I was seven years old, which helped inspire me to become a world-class youth hockey goalie (fine, I was mediocre) for over a decade. Connor Hellebuyck usually gives me fits as a Minnesota Wild fan (congratulations Matt Boldy, Brock Faber, and Quinn Hughes!), so it was nice to be on the right side of his brilliance for a change. Hellebuyck carried Team USA to its first gold medal since 1980, giving up just one goal to the outstanding Team Canada. I’m already looking forward to the potential rematches at the 2028 World Cup and at the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Jackie Redmond’s postgame interview with Jack Eichel. As good as it gets 🇺🇸🔥🥹 pic.twitter.com/WSwYyr5hem — Evan Sporer (@ev_sporer) February 22, 2026

I won’t be on #WWERAW tonight, for those who have asked. Can’t get there in time. But I WILL be in LA for Artemi Panarin’s debut with the LA Kings on @NHL_On_TNT Wednesday! — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 23, 2026

Oh and I Will be at Chamber !! — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 23, 2026

