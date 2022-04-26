NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Kane, Tank Abbott, Ron Reis, Amazing Red, Jerry Blackwell, “Killer” Karl Kox

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the debut of Nathan Frazer and Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley vs. Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez in a mixed tag match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a A grade with 35 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is 55.

-David “Tank” Abbott is 57.

-Ron Reis turned 52. He played the role of The Yeti in WCW.

-Amazing Red (Jonathan Figueroa) is 40.

-The late Jerry Blackwell was born on April 26, 1949. He died at age 45 on January 22, 1995 due to complications from injuries suffered in a car accident.

-The late “Killer” Karl Kox (Herbert Alan Gerwig) was born on April 26, 1931. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on November 10, 2011.