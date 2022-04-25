What's happening...

04/25 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Randy Orton, Riddle, Cody Rhodes, and Ezekiel vs. The Usos, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship, Asuka and Mustafa Ali return, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an arm wrestling challenge, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

April 25, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton, Riddle, Cody Rhodes, and Ezekiel vs. The Usos, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship, Asuka and Mustafa Ali return, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an arm wrestling challenge, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, and more (35:03)…

Click here to stream or download the April 25 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.