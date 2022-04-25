04/25 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Randy Orton, Riddle, Cody Rhodes, and Ezekiel vs. The Usos, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship, Asuka and Mustafa Ali return, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an arm wrestling challenge, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton, Riddle, Cody Rhodes, and Ezekiel vs. The Usos, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship, Asuka and Mustafa Ali return, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an arm wrestling challenge, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest, and more (35:03)…

Click here to stream or download the April 25 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.