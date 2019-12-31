WWE Royal Rumble lineup: Two title matches, one Royal Rumble match entrant

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble, which will be held on January 26 in Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-The 30-Woman Royal Rumble (Entrants: Charlotte Flair).

-The 30-Man Royal Rumble (Entrants TBA).

Powell’s POV: The Lynch vs. Asuka match and Flair’s entry into the women’s Rumble match were announced on Monday’s Raw. Brock Lesnar is appearing on Monday’s Raw, so they may set up his WWE Championship match for the Rumble.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

