AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen

-Orange Cassidy and Danhausen vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, AR Fox, and Matt Sydal vs. Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay

-Adrian Alanis vs. Shane Taylor

-Arjun Singh vs. Blake Li

-Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie

-Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys

-Leila Grey vs. Sahara Seven

-Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Invictus Khash

-Evil Uno vs. J Spade

-Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal vs. Jackson Drake, Jay Malachi, and Oliver Sawyer

-Lee Moriarty vs. Vary Morales

-Dean Alexander vs. Peter Avalon

-Parker Boudreaux vs. Joe Ocasio

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings, but he has the night off and will return next week.