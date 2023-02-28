AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen
-Orange Cassidy and Danhausen vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake
-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, AR Fox, and Matt Sydal vs. Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay
-Adrian Alanis vs. Shane Taylor
-Arjun Singh vs. Blake Li
-Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie
-Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys
-Leila Grey vs. Sahara Seven
-Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Invictus Khash
-Evil Uno vs. J Spade
-Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal vs. Jackson Drake, Jay Malachi, and Oliver Sawyer
-Lee Moriarty vs. Vary Morales
-Dean Alexander vs. Peter Avalon
-Parker Boudreaux vs. Joe Ocasio
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings, but he has the night off and will return next week.
