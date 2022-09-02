NXT Level Up spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.

-Duke Hudson over Myles Borne

-Valentina Feroz defeated Sol Ruca

-Arianna Grace beat Erica Yan

-Xyon Quinn defeated Dante Chen

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.