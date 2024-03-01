TNA touts the signing of Hammerstone

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release to announce the signing of former MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone.

One of the most sought-after free agents in pro wrestling, Hammerstone, has signed an exclusive, lengthy contract with TNA Wrestling, it was confirmed last night on iMPACT! on AXS TV. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hammerstone, a 6-foot-1, 270-pound powerhouse, has been wrestling professionally for 10 years. He made his TNA debut in January at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas, facing Josh Alexander.

The rematch is confirmed for Friday, March 8, at the Sacrifice extravaganza, streaming LIVE on TNA+ from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

TNA action also will be held on Saturday, March 9, in Windsor as the television trucks of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV roll into Canada for the high-energy, can’t-miss action.

“I’m excited to join TNA Wrestling and was honored to be part of the historic Hard To Kill event in January. I cannot wait for the rematch against Josh Alexander,” Hammerstone said. “The TNA roster is loaded with incredible talent and many first-ever dream matches.”

Tickets for both Windsor shows are now on-sale:

FRIDAY: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ tna-wrestling-presents- sacrifice-tickets-796776188027

SATURDAY: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ tna-presents-impact-tickets- 796840059067

“This guy can go,” Josh Alexander told Denise Salcedo this week about Hammerstone in an exclusive interview on her popular pro wrestling channel on YouTube. “Hammerstone stepped up (in the Hard To Kill match). I’ve known him for five or six years, and I know how talented he is.”

Powell’s POV: Hammerstone and Alexander had a strong match together and I look forward to the rematch. This is a nice signing for TNA. It would be fun if the company also added Richard Holliday, who was Hammerstone’s partner and then bitter rival in MLW.