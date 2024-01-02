Interspecies Wrestling “Slamtasia” results: Vetter’s review of Colby Corino vs. Scotty Vortekz vs. Conor Claxton in a fans bring the toy weapons match, Paul London vs. Jimmy Lloyd, International Food Fight Invitational

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Interspecies Wrestling “Slamtasia”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 29, 2023 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

This event was part of the 11-show “Wrestival” over four days at the same venue. The crowd was maybe 150-200.

1. Cecil Nyx defeated Myung-Jae Lee, Razerhawk, and Austin Luke in a four-way to retain the King of Crazy title at 6:47. My first time seeing Razerhawk; he is masked and in yellow and black, looking like a Killer Bee. Austin Luke is the Cameron Grimes clone. Cecil is heavyset; I’ve seen him a few times in Canada’s C*4 Wrestling. Myung-Jae is the talented South Korea native. Cecil hit a double back suplex just seconds into the match. Lee and Luke traded mid-ring forearm strikes. Nyx hit a forward FInlay Roll at 2:30. Luke hit an impressive frogsplash for a nearfall. Three guys hit stereo superkicks on Nyx. Cecil hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, then a backbreaker over his shoulder. Lee hit a missile dropkick. Luke hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall. Nyx hit a Death Valley Driver and he pinned Lee.

2. Bobby Orlando and CPA defeated Sexxxy Eddie and Giant Tiger at 6:56. Orlando wore a button-down shirt, just like teammate tonight, CPA. Sexxy Eddie wears his super-small thong and what I presume is stuffed, and of course, he thrusts his groin at his opponents. His gimmick does nothing for me. Lots of comedy, and the heavyset Tiger was stripped of most of his clothing with his fat, bare butt hanging out.

3. Paul London defeated Jimmy Lloyd at 14:13. Again, London is in his “Fat Elvis” stage, singing awfully and out of tune on his way to the ring. He’s just a shell of the wrestler he was 2002-2008, and it’s really sad to see. London attacked and bit Lloyd’s head. They brawled to the floor, and as per usual, London grabbed a garbage bag and whipped it around, with debris going everywhere. In the ring, Lloyd hit a backbody drop at 8:00. Lloyd hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. London missed a Shooting Star Press, and Lloyd immediately hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Lloyd set up for a Razor’s Edge, but London hit a low blow mule kick, got a backslide, and scored the cheap pin.

4. Kennedi Copeland won an “International Food Fight Invitational” at 10:32. There was another woman were in the match, too. A tarp was placed over the mat; that’s not a good sign. Others in this match included Ryan Redfield, Stan Stylz. Everyone carried some food to the ring to smash on their opponents. This is bad… clearly it isn’t hurting to be hit by these food items, and the comedy just isn’t clicking for me. The TDT guy hit spinebusters on everyone at 6:00. There were several instances when wrestlers weren’t on the same page, too. Kennedi sprayed whipped cream on her knee and hit a Kamigoye kneestrike to Stylz’ collarbone for the pin. Just not my thing.

* Intermission to clean up the ring.

5. “Dad Bod Squad” defeated “The Ugly Sucklings” Rob Killjoy and White Mike at 12:47. The Dad Bod Squad are probably both in their late 30s or early 40s and look like beer league softball players. I’ve seen Killjoy before, and no one here looks like they’ve ever seen a gym. TUS kept one of the dads in their corner. Some eye pokes, comedy, and really bad wrestling. Killjoy hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Killjoy hit a springboard legdrop for a believable nearfall at 12:00. The Dads hit a powerbomb move for the pin. I have nothing good to say here.

6. Dan Barry and “Fresh Air” Macrae Martin and Junior Benito defeated Sean Henderson, Dyln McKay, and Ryan Radix at 15:14. Canadians Fresh Air are a top tag team and I’ve been impressed by them. Macrae and Radix opened. Dyln and Benito tagged in at 2:30 and they are the speedsters for their teams. They traded quick reversals and had a standoff. Barry hit a flying head-scissors takedown on Dyln. The scrawny Henderson got in for the first time at 6:00. Macrae hit some chops on McKay. Barry hit a running neckbreaker. Barry, who has to be close to 50, hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor onto everyone at 9:30.

In the ring, Martin hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Dyln hit a tornado DDT on Macrae. Radix hit a flip dive to the floor. McKay hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor. McKay hit a Meltzer Driver. Benito hit a 450 Splash. Barry jumped on McKay for the pin. A good match.

7. Colby Corino defeated Scotty Vortekz and Conor Claxton in a “fans bring the toy weapons” match at 16:12. I am seeing plastic baseball bats wrapped in LEGOs. Claxton has long curly hair, while Vortekz has a short crewcut. All three brawled early on, and we have a huge bucket of toys in the middle of the ring. Colby hit an Angle Slam and in inverted senton for a nearfall at 5:00. The bucket of LEGOS was dumped in the middle of the ring; this will be quite a mess to clean up! Claxton was bleeding on his forehead. Vortekz hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. Vortekz pulled out a board with numerous LEGO sets on them. Colby was slammed through the wood board in the corner. Corino flipped Claxton onto another wood board. Corino flipped Vortekz onto Claxton, then Colby pinned Claxton. Okay brawl.

Final Thoughts: There were some really good shows at the Wrestival, but I admittedly didn’t care much for this show. The food fight was just bad. I was such a big fan of Paul London in his prime, that I hate to see him as a shell of what he once was. The Fresh Air/Barry six-man tag earns best match, ahead of the main event. The opener was adequate and takes third place, but I think a Myung-jae Lee vs. Austin Luke singles match would have been better.